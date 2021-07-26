Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Up to $7.31

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.72. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 2,787 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $976.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $318.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

