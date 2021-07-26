Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.38.

AP.UN opened at C$45.57 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.50 and a one year high of C$46.37. The company has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

