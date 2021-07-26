Allison Transmission (ALSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN opened at $39.89 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.