Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $31.18 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Allot Communications stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.08 million, a PE ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

