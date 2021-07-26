AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $359,151.14

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $359,151.14 and $91.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

