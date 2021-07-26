Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce sales of $170.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $122.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $649.60 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $695.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

AOSL stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,022. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $646.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

