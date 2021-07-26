Alphabet (GOOGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $19.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $90 EPS for the current fiscal year and $98 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOOGL opened at $2,660.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,438.29. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,667.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,540.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

