Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $17.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,774.20. 24,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,181. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,776.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,512.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,558.32.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

