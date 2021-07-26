Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,540.74.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,666.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,534. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,667.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,438.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

