Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,350.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,540.74.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,660.30 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,667.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,438.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

