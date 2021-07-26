Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,350.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. restated a neutral rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,540.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,660.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,438.29. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,667.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

