alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.99 ($18.81).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €17.56 ($20.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.71.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

