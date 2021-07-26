Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

Several brokerages have commented on ALS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

TSE ALS traded up C$0.42 on Monday, reaching C$16.71. The company had a trading volume of 54,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,780. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.63 and a 52 week high of C$19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$693.55 million and a PE ratio of -58.53.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

