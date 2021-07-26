Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $458.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report $458.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.20 million and the lowest is $458.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $437.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Shares of AIMC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,351. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,632 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after buying an additional 920,387 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after buying an additional 242,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.