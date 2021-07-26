Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

