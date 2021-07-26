Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $489,000 Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAQC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAQC opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

