Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.17% of Bridgetown 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTNB. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

BTNB stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

