Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 20.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter worth $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritone by 7.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 13.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $21.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.22. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

