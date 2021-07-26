Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

AMADY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 42.56%. The firm had revenue of $598.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

