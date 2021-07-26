Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.56 on Monday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $485.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

AMAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

