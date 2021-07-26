American Assets Trust (AAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts expect American Assets Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 130.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

