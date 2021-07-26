American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

American Express stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.56.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

