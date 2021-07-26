American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

AMNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ AMNB traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $29.41. 18,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,701. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $321.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after buying an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.