American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.74 Million

Brokerages expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report sales of $78.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.10 million. American Public Education posted sales of $82.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $391.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $455.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $546.82 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $657.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

APEI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $41.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 29.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220,587 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in American Public Education by 11.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 80,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in American Public Education by 2,506.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

