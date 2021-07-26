Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on Americas Silver (TSE:USA) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

TSE:USA opened at C$1.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.96. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.