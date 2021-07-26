Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,896 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Extreme Networks worth $21,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

EXTR opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,317 shares of company stock worth $2,224,876. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

