Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $21,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $62.61 on Monday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -136.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

