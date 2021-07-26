Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 485,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 9.16% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

EWN stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.