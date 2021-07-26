Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,250,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $754,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

HAYW stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAYW. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hayward to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

