Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $54,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Logitech International by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Logitech International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Logitech International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of LOGI opened at $120.26 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $140.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

