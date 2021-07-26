Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $58,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $196.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $197.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

