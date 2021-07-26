Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $689,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $131,000.

JKD opened at $221.91 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $122.90 and a 52-week high of $224.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

