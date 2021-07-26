Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 706 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

