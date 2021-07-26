Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

