Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RDY stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.72.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.
