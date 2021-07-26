Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 9,416 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $33,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $183.47 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.54 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $2,761,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,035,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,069 shares of company stock valued at $32,205,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

