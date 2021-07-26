Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $30,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after buying an additional 322,469 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after buying an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after buying an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $144.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.