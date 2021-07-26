Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 2,499 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Apollo Global Management worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,642,000 after purchasing an additional 506,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,198,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,362,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $59.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.89.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

