Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $36,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $480,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $78,421,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

