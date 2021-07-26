Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 65,793 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.37% of Alaska Air Group worth $31,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 256,490 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $291,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,259,790.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,921. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $58.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

