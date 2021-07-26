Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 99,688 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,688 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $32,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

