Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,106,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $171,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Shares of ADI opened at $163.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

