Analysts Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Arko stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. 5,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

