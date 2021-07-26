Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Post $0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.68. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $52,548,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,058,000 after buying an additional 734,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,685,000 after acquiring an additional 699,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 467,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $39.54. 932,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,437. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

