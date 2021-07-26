Analysts Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Frontline posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 4,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Frontline by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.