Analysts Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to announce $286.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.57 million. GDS reported sales of $189.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 247,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,711. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth about $181,954,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $128,106,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth about $104,151,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $118,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 830,448 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

