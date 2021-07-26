Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report $107.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $107.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $86.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $434.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $435.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $469.25 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $478.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.83 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

