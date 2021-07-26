Analysts Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on PAHC. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,201. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $984.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

