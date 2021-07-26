Analysts Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will announce sales of $418.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.95 million and the lowest is $414.92 million. Plantronics posted sales of $355.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

POLY stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

