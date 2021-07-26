Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $1.93. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

PPG stock opened at $162.92 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.