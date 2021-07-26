Analysts Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.80). Progenity posted earnings of ($6.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PROG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,910. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. Progenity has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progenity by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 472,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Progenity by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

